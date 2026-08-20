UK, Italy, France, Germany urge Israel to halt plans on occupied West Bank settlement expansion Plans 'further undermine Israel’s international standing’, weaken ‘prospect of the two-state solution'

The UK, Italy, France and Germany on Thursday condemned Israel’s decision to publish construction tenders for the E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank, warning they threaten the chance of a two-state solution.

The four governments said the expansion was “unacceptable” and warned that the E1 development would “undermine the prospect of the two-state solution by driving a wedge through the West Bank and harming the territorial contiguity of the Palestinian Territories.”

The governments said the international community had long opposed settlement expansion and repeatedly raised its concerns with Israel -- privately and publicly.

“International Law is clear that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal,” they said, adding that the position had been reaffirmed by the UN Security Council.

The four countries also expressed concern about the wider situation in the West Bank, citing “unprecedented levels of violence by settlers against civilians” alongside serious restrictions on the Palestinian economy.

They urged Israel to withdraw the plans immediately and to end its expansion of settlements in the West Bank.

“Not only will they take us further from peace, but they further undermine Israel’s international standing,” they said.

The governments also urged businesses not to bid for construction tenders connected with the project, warning companies to consider the potential “legal and reputational consequences,” including the risk of involvement as “serious breaches of international law.”

The statement reiterated the commitment of the four countries to a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.”

“We will continue to act in its interest,” it said.