Switzerland, China agree to remove tariffs on nearly all Swiss exports Updated trade deal would make 99.8% of current Swiss exports duty-free

Switzerland and China have concluded negotiations to update their free trade agreement, with nearly all Swiss exports to China set to become duty-free, Swissinfo reported on Thursday.

Swiss Federal President and Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao concluded the negotiations in Bern, according to Switzerland’s Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research.

Under the updated agreement, 99.8% of current Swiss exports to China will enter the Chinese market duty-free following phase-out periods, up from just over half under the existing deal.

The agreement will also improve market access for Swiss investors in China and strengthen provisions on environmental protection and labor rights, according to the department.

It also includes updated rules covering trade in services, digital trade, competition, rules of origin, trade facilitation, and economic and technical cooperation.

The agreement is expected to be signed before the end of the year.

Switzerland and China have had a free trade agreement in place since 2014.

Negotiations to update the deal began in 2024 and were completed after five rounds of talks.

China is Switzerland’s third-largest trading partner after the EU and the US.