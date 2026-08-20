Ghent University says academic freedom 'not unlimited' as it takes action over researcher’s public statement

Belgian university suspends academic who accused late Cambridge professor of plagiarism Ghent University says academic freedom 'not unlimited' as it takes action over researcher’s public statement

An academic who made plagiarism allegations against late Cambridge professor Jason Arday before his death has been suspended by Ghent University in Belgium.

Nathan Cofnas, a postdoctoral researcher in the university's department of philosophy and moral sciences, had accused Arday of plagiarism. Arday resigned from his role at the University of Cambridge earlier this month after facing scrutiny over the allegations.

Cofnas, who says he advocates for "race realism," said on X on Thursday: "I am under investigation by my university for discriminating against Arday."

In a separate post, he added: "I was just suspended by Ghent University. They will almost certainly fire me."

Ghent University confirmed his suspension and said Prof. Arday's death "should prompt reflection."

Cofnas earlier held a research fellowship at Emmanuel College, Cambridge. In 2024, he lost his research associate role after publishing a blog post arguing that Black people have lower average intelligence than white people and that in a meritocracy there would be "close to zero" Black professors at Harvard.

The university said it opposed "discrimination, hatred and racism," while also stressing its commitment to academic freedom and open debate.

In a joint statement, rector Petra De Sutter and vice-rector Herwig Reynaert said: "We attach great importance to academic freedom and to open academic debate, even when views are controversial. However, that freedom is not unlimited.

"It goes hand in hand with responsibility and may be restricted in order to protect the rights of others."

The university said it was taking recent public statements by Cofnas "very seriously."

"For this reason, the university takes the recent public statements made by a postdoctoral researcher at Ghent University regarding this matter very seriously," the statement said.

"Ghent University has decided to take appropriate action within its powers and the applicable framework."

The university did not specify what further action had been taken, saying it did not want to "pre-empt any potential decisions at this stage."

Arday, 41, rose to prominence after becoming the University of Cambridge's youngest Black professor in 2023, when he was appointed professor of sociology of education. The son of Ghanaian immigrants, Arday grew up in a working-class family in south London. He had spoken publicly about his autism and learning difficulties and wrote that he was nonverbal until 11 and did not learn to read and write until he was 18.

His career came under intense scrutiny in July after allegations of plagiarism emerged alongside questions about elements of his academic record and personal story.

Arday resigned from his Cambridge post on Aug. 5, saying his decision should not "be mistaken for an acceptance of the narratives that have surrounded me." A week later, the university announced it would investigate the circumstances surrounding his appointment.

Two days later, on Aug. 14, Arday was found dead at his home in south London. Police said his death was being treated as unexpected but was not believed to be suspicious.

