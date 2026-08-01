Israeli forces raid several towns in southern occupied West Bank as military incursions continue across territory

Palestinian child wounded by Israeli gunfire during West Bank raid Israeli forces raid several towns in southern occupied West Bank as military incursions continue across territory

A Palestinian child was wounded by Israeli army gunfire late Friday during a military raid south of Bethlehem in the Occupied West Bank, as Israeli forces carried out incursions across the southern part of the territory.

Sources told Anadolu that Israeli forces entered Beit Fajjar and deployed in the Al-Muthallath area before opening live fire, wounding a 15-year-old boy in the foot.

Elsewhere in the Bethlehem governorate, Israeli forces raided the nearby town of Al-Khader, deploying in the Al-Bawaba area and along the Jerusalem-Hebron Road. No arrests or house raids were immediately reported.

In the Hebron governorate, Israeli forces also stormed the village of Al-Majd, west of Dura, firing tear gas and stun grenades while operating in the area.

The army also raided the town of Deir Samet, west of Dura, deploying troops throughout the town. No arrests or injuries were immediately reported.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed an escalation in Israeli military raids on Palestinian cities, towns and refugee camps, often involving killings, arrests and the demolition or evacuation of homes.

Since the start of Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers across the Occupied West Bank have intensified, killing more than 1,182 Palestinians, injuring 13,000 and leading to the arrest of nearly 24,000, according to official Palestinian figures.