UKMTO says vessel hit 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, leaving it not under command; no casualties reported

Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Oman, engine room damaged: UK maritime agency UKMTO says vessel hit 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, leaving it not under command; no casualties reported

Agency also reports separate incident involving another tanker off Oman as authorities investigate both incidents

A tanker in the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman, damaging its engine room and leaving the vessel not under command, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said early Saturday.

The UKMTO said in a warning notice that it received a report from the security officer of the vessel's owner that the incident took place about 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima in Oman’s Musandam Peninsula.

The projectile damaged the engine room, while the regional coast guard has been informed and authorities are investigating, it said.

The UKMTO said there were no reported casualties or environmental effects.

In a separate incident, the UKMTO said it received a report from the master of another tanker in the strategic waterway that a large splash and explosion occurred in close proximity to the vessel about 21 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, also on the Musandam Peninsula.

No damage to the vessel was reported in that incident, and authorities are also investigating, the agency said.

The flags of the targeted vessels remain unclear.

The incident comes amid heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following military confrontations between the US and Iran.