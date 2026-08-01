Southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks for months

Israeli forces raid, search house in southern Syria Southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks for months

The Israeli army on Saturday raided and searched a house in Syria's southern province of Daraa, according to Alikhbaria TV.

“An Israeli occupation forces patrol raided a house in Wadi al-Ruqqad in western Daraa countryside and conducted a search,” the channel reported.

The broadcaster provided no further details about the raid.

Southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks for months, including raids, searches and arrests.

The Israeli violations intensified after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.