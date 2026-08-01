Russia's Vostok group of forces captured Liubytske in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine hit oil refinery in city of Ufa, say claims from opposite sides of conflict

Moscow claims capture of another village in Ukraine, Kyiv claims hit on Russian oil refinery Russia's Vostok group of forces captured Liubytske in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine hit oil refinery in city of Ufa, say claims from opposite sides of conflict

Russia said Saturday that its forces had captured another village in Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that units of its Vostok (East) group of forces had taken control of Liubytske.

Separately, Ukraine's General Staff said its forces had struck an oil refinery in the Russian city of Ufa overnight.

It also reported drone strikes targeting the industrial zone of Nizhnekamskneftekhim in Russia's Tatarstan region, as well as energy facilities in Russian-controlled parts of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Neither sides' claims could be independently verified due to the ongoing conflict, which is now in its fifth year.