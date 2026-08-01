Artillery shell left over from the 1980–1988 Iran-Iraq War caused the explosion, says local official

Explosion reported in western Iran’s Kermanshah province Artillery shell left over from the 1980–1988 Iran-Iraq War caused the explosion, says local official

An explosion was heard in western Iran’s Kermanshah province on Saturday, media reports said.

The blast occurred near the city of Eslamabad-e Gharb, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

An artillery shell left over from the 1980–1988 Iran-Iraq War caused the explosion near Eslamabad-e Gharb, the city’s governor told Tasnim, ruling out an attack.

He said a fire near the eastern bypass bridge caused intense heat that triggered the detonation of the decades-old shell.