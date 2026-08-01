Attacks came one day after Trump and Board of Peace announced agreement to implement next phase of Gaza ceasefire

Israeli strikes kill 3 Palestinians in Gaza despite deal on next phase of ceasefire Attacks came one day after Trump and Board of Peace announced agreement to implement next phase of Gaza ceasefire

The Israeli army killed three Palestinians and injured several others in two airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to witnesses and medical sources.

The attacks came one day after US President Donald Trump and the Board of Peace announced an agreement to implement the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire.

The board said Hamas had agreed to a detailed roadmap, while Israel issued no immediate comment.

In the latest attack, an Israeli drone struck the courtyard of a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, killing one Palestinian and injuring several others, witnesses and medical sources told Anadolu.

Earlier, another Israeli drone strike targeted a gathering of civilians in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, killing two Palestinians, according to the same sources.

The victims were taken to a hospital, the sources added.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire since last October have killed 1,222 Palestinians and injured another 4,053, according to figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, it has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 174,000. The offensive has also destroyed around 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.

