2 injured in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Drone strike targeted Al-Aqida neighborhood in town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, reports Lebanon’s National News Agency

Two people were injured in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Saturday, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The agency said an Israeli drone fired a “guided missile” at the Al-Aqida neighborhood in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in the afternoon.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed 4,333 people and injured 12,236 others, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Israel has continued its attacks despite the signing of a US-sponsored “framework formula” agreement between Beirut and Tel Aviv on June 26.

The agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army in those areas and the disarmament of armed groups, referring to Hezbollah.