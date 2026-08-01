Andrej Babis says Madrid's handling of migrant arrivals in Ceuta undermines EU migration policy

Czech premier calls for Spain's suspension from Europe's passport-free travel zone over Ceuta migration crisis Andrej Babis says Madrid's handling of migrant arrivals in Ceuta undermines EU migration policy

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has called for Spain to be immediately suspended from the Schengen Area, Europe's passport-free travel zone, following the arrival of tens of thousands of migrants in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa, Czech Radio reported Saturday.

Babis described the situation as a scandal caused by the Spanish government and said it was "unacceptable" for an EU member state to pursue a migration policy based on legalizing the stay of irregular migrants.

He argued that Spain's approach runs counter to the European Union's broader migration policy.

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka described the situation as a serious challenge for the entire Schengen Area.

Macinka stopped short of backing Spain's suspension, saying he wanted to hear Madrid's position before drawing conclusions.