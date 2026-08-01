Death toll from floods in India’s Assam state rises to 82 Situation steadily improving, say officials

The death toll from floods in the northeastern Indian state of Assam rose to 82, the State Disaster Management Authority said late Friday.

“Relief camps, relief distribution centres and restoration efforts continue to support affected families as the situation steadily improves,” it said.

More than 1.1 million people have been affected in the state, according to officials.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said a "comprehensive damage assessment will be carried out and that discussions will be held with insurance companies to help minimise losses suffered by affected people.”