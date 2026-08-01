Yemen’s Houthis claim 8 Saudi oil tankers diverted via Cape of Good Hope Military spokesperson says maritime blockade has forced Saudi tankers to avoid Red Sea route

Yemen's Houthi group claimed Saturday that eight Saudi oil tankers were forced to reroute from the Bab al-Mandab Strait to the Cape of Good Hope because of its maritime blockade.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on US social media company X that the diversion is part of the group's blockade imposed on Saudi Arabian vessels.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia and 13 other countries announced the creation of a multinational maritime defense coalition aimed at safeguarding freedom of navigation, international trade and energy supply routes in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The move comes amid escalating threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 20 and subsequently claimed attacks on Saudi-linked vessels. Riyadh has vowed to protect maritime traffic and respond to threats against international navigation.