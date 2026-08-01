Yemen’s Houthis claim 8 Saudi oil tankers diverted via Cape of Good Hope

Mohammad Sio
01 August 2026•Update: 01 August 2026
Yemen's Houthi group claimed Saturday that eight Saudi oil tankers were forced to reroute from the Bab al-Mandab Strait to the Cape of Good Hope because of its maritime blockade.
Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on US social media company X that the diversion is part of the group's blockade imposed on Saudi Arabian vessels.
On Thursday, Saudi Arabia and 13 other countries announced the creation of a multinational maritime defense coalition aimed at safeguarding freedom of navigation, international trade and energy supply routes in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
The move comes amid escalating threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 20 and subsequently claimed attacks on Saudi-linked vessels. Riyadh has vowed to protect maritime traffic and respond to threats against international navigation.