Authentic fragments of final playing surface to be preserved in premium acrylic display cases

FIFA to sell pieces of 2026 World Cup final pitch as collectibles Authentic fragments of final playing surface to be preserved in premium acrylic display cases

FIFA has begun offering fans the chance to own a piece of football history by selling authentic fragments of the playing surface from the 2026 FIFA World Cup final through its official online store.

The "FIFA World Cup 2026 Piece of the Pitch – Foundation Edition" is priced at $450 and will contain an original piece of the iconic final pitch at the New York New Jersey Stadium, permanently preserved in a premium acrylic display with an integrated USB keepsake.

"Each piece contains an original fragment of the iconic Final playing surface, making it a unique collectible that celebrates one of the world's greatest sporting events," FIFA said in the product description.

The acrylic USB includes an authenticity film, while the collectible is packaged in a premium hinged shoulder box with spot UV detailing. and is aimed at collectors, fans and football enthusiasts.

Orders will not be shipped until after the final, according to the FIFA Store, and the product is available for shipping only to customers in the US, UK and Europe.

The Foundation Edition measures 17.5 centimeters (6.9 inches) by 17.5 centimeters by 17.5 centimeters.