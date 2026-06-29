Syria condemns Israeli incursions, shelling in south

Syria on Monday condemned Israeli attacks in the south, saying incursions into the territory and artillery shelling in the governorates of Quneitra and Daraa violated its sovereignty.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement that the attacks “terrorized civilians” and constituted a breach of international law, the UN Charter and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

It said Israel’s continued “aggressive practices” undermine efforts to consolidate security and stability, increase the suffering of civilians in targeted areas and risk further escalation in the region.

Syria urged the UN and the international community to assume their responsibilities and take measures to end repeated violations.

It also urged respect for the Disengagement Agreement in a manner that preserves Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement came after the Israeli army earlier said its forces killed two people in southern Syria, claiming they had moved “unusually” inside a so-called “security zone” established by Israel in Syrian territory.

Following the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and occupied a buffer zone on the Syrian side of the border.