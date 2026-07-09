Sirens sound again across Bahrain amid possible Iranian strikes Interior Ministry activates warning sirens for 3rd time Thursday, urges residents to seek nearest safe place

Bahrain activated air raid sirens for the third time on Thursday amid possible Iranian aerial attacks, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.

Earlier Thursday, the Bahrain Defense Force said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial threats.

The latest alert comes amid escalating military exchanges between Iran and the US for the second consecutive day.

Iranian state media said earlier Thursday that Tehran had targeted US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar with drones, while Bahraini authorities have repeatedly activated warning sirens and announced interceptions of aerial threats.

US Central Command said American forces had launched additional strikes against Iran to further degrade Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran and the US reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending their military conflict and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

However, on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared that the memorandum was "over," effectively ending the agreement and triggering a new round of military confrontation.