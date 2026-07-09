Israel Katz says Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed despite US-backed withdrawal framework

'We do not need permission to stay in Lebanon,' Israeli defense minister says, rejecting Trump's withdrawal remarks Israel Katz says Israeli forces will remain in southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed despite US-backed withdrawal framework

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday rejected US President Donald Trump's remarks suggesting Israel would withdraw from Lebanon under a framework agreement between Tel Aviv and Beirut, saying Israel "does not need permission to stay in Lebanon," according to the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

"We did not ask permission from any party to enter Lebanon, and we do not need permission to remain in Lebanon," Katz said.

"As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have made clear, we will continue to remain in the security zone in Lebanon and operate from it for as long as necessary, until Hezbollah is disarmed," he added.

His comments came after Trump was asked Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara whether he believed Israel should withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon.

Trump said that after speaking with Netanyahu, he believed Israel wanted to withdraw. He also said Israel and Lebanon were getting along and signing agreements for the first time.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework agreement providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory, beginning with two unspecified pilot zones.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced Tuesday that a new round of talks between the two sides will be held in Rome on July 14-15.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon since March 2, killing more than 4,300 people and injuring over 12,000 others, according to official figures.

Israeli forces also continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war, while advancing more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the latest offensive.