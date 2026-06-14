Pakistan, Egypt discuss regional developments ahead of possible US-Iran deal Latest talks come amid intensified diplomatic efforts by Islamabad on US–Iran talks

Pakistan and Egypt’s top diplomats spoke for a second time in 24 hours as they discussed regional developments ahead of a possible US–Iran deal, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Over the phone, Ishaq Dar and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty discussed progress toward a potential understanding between Washington and Tehran.

"They expressed hope that these positive developments would contribute to lasting peace, security, and stability across the region," the statement added.

Pakistan, which mediated a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war on Iran in April, has maintained regular consultations with key regional and international stakeholders for a permanent end to the conflict that engulfed the entire Middle East.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday, and the Strait of Hormuz will be “open to all.”

Iran, however, said that the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the US will not take place on Sunday, but may happen in the coming days.

The region has remained on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation against Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s key energy chokepoints.

