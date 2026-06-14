Israeli ministers call for bombing Beirut despite ceasefire ‘Dahiyeh must tremble,’ Israeli national security minister says

Two Israeli Cabinet ministers called Sunday for resuming airstrikes on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital of Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Israel should “fire for every violation” by Hezbollah and for every drone launched by the Lebanese group.

“Dahiyeh must tremble,” he said on US social media company X, referring to Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also demanded Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "take down buildings in Dahiyeh today.”

“The fire toward the northern settlements is a test of the Dahiyeh equation that the Prime Minister announced,” Smotrich said on X.

The call by the hardline politicians came after the Israeli army reported a drone attack from Lebanon targeting military positions in northern Israel.

The Israeli army continued its daily airstrikes in Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since April 17.

The Israeli attacks have killed more than 3,700 people, wounded nearly 11,500 and displaced over 1.5 million since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.