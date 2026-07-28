Injuries include 9 people in Nuseirat, 3 in Deir al-Balah and 5 west of Khan Younis

Israeli shelling, gunfire injure 17 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire Injuries include 9 people in Nuseirat, 3 in Deir al-Balah and 5 west of Khan Younis

The Israeli army injured 17 Palestinians on Tuesday in a drone strike and gunfire targeting a civilian gathering and two camps for displaced people in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

In the latest attack, nine Palestinians were injured when an Israeli drone struck a civilian gathering in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Al-Awda Hospital said in a statement.

Three Palestinians were also injured when Israeli military vehicles opened fire on a camp for displaced people east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, an Anadolu correspondent reported, citing medical sources.

In a similar attack in southern Gaza, five Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire targeting a displacement camp west of Khan Younis, the same sources said.

Displaced people in the two camps live in worn-out tents lacking basic necessities after Israel destroyed their homes and forced them to flee since the start of its genocide in Gaza.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said Tuesday that Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement since Oct. 10 had killed 1,207 people and injured 3,914 others.

It also said that the overall toll from Israel’s genocide has risen to 73,333 killed and 174,023 injured.

The agreement was reached after two years of genocide launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, which, in addition to the casualties, caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the UN at around $70 billion.

