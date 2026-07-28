Joint operation carried out by internal security forces, intelligence service in Aleppo and surrounding countryside, Syrian TV says

Syria arrests ISIS members, seizes weapons in Aleppo Joint operation carried out by internal security forces, intelligence service in Aleppo and surrounding countryside, Syrian TV says

Syrian authorities said Tuesday that they had arrested members of the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group and seized weapons, ammunition and explosives in Aleppo and its surrounding countryside in northern Syria, according to Syrian media.

Internal security forces, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Service, carried out a joint security operation in Aleppo and its countryside, Syrian Alikhbariah TV reported.

The operation led to the arrest of an unspecified number of terrorist members and the seizure of weapons, ammunition and explosives in Aleppo and Al-Bab in the province’s eastern countryside, the broadcaster said.

In November 2025, Syria signed a political cooperation declaration with the US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, becoming its 90th member. The coalition was formed in 2014 and has conducted operations against the group in Syria and Iraq.