1892 Holdings reportedly also has option to acquire controlling stake in English Premier League club within next 12 months

Bezos-backed consortium buys about 38% stake in Liverpool: Report 1892 Holdings reportedly also has option to acquire controlling stake in English Premier League club within next 12 months

A consortium involving Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has agreed to acquire about 38% of English Premier League club Liverpool, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The report came days after Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group announced Friday that it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell a minority stake in the club to 1892 Holdings. It did not disclose the size or financial terms of the transaction.

Initial media reports put the stake at around 30%, but The Athletic reported that the consortium had agreed to acquire approximately 38% of Liverpool.

The agreement also includes a mechanism allowing 1892 Holdings to acquire a controlling stake in the club within the next 12 months, according to The Athletic.

Sources on both sides of the transaction stressed that the provision was an option rather than a formal commitment to further investment, the report said.

1892 Holdings is led and managed by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia and includes investments from Bhatia, the Mittal Family Trusts, K5 Sports and EE Capital.

Bezos is the lead investor in K5 Sports, while EE Capital is the family office of Elaine and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, according to the material provided.

Fenway Sports Group will retain majority ownership and operational control of Liverpool under the current agreement.

