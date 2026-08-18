Barcelona confirm signing of Rodri from Manchester City Spain's World Cup-winning captain signs 4-year contract through June 2030

Barcelona announced Tuesday the signing of Spanish midfielder Rodri from Manchester City on a four-year contract.

“FC Barcelona and Manchester City have reached an agreement for the transfer of Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, known in the football world as Rodri, who is committing to the Catalan club until 30 June 2030,” Barcelona said in a statement.

The 30-year-old, who was entering the final year of his Manchester City contract, joined Hansi Flick's side for a reported £65.4 million ($88.56 million) after Barcelona reportedly beat rivals Real Madrid to his signature.

Rodri captained Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title and was named the tournament's best player.

He also won the 2024 Ballon d'Or and was part of the Spain team that lifted the 2024 European Championship.

His arrival strengthens a Barcelona midfield that includes Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Frenkie de Jong.

Rodri played for Villarreal and Atletico Madrid before joining Manchester City in 2019.

He made 298 appearances during seven seasons with City and won 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups and the 2023 UEFA Champions League.

His final two seasons in England were disrupted by injuries.

Rodri missed more than seven months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September 2024 and subsequently dealt with knee and hamstring problems.

He also underwent minor back surgery shortly before completing his move to Barcelona.