Benchmark index down around 4 points at close

Türkiye's BIST 100 index ends Tuesday flat Benchmark index down around 4 points at close

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended Tuesday at 14,127.98 points, down slightly 0.03% from its previous close.

After starting the day at 14,115.21 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dropped 4.08 points from Monday's close.

The lowest value for the index was 14,043.78, while the daily high was 14,209.24.

The market value of BIST 100 was around 13.96 trillion Turkish liras ($319.07 billion), with a trading volume of 158.2 billion Turkish liras ($3.3 billion).

Thirty-two stocks on the index rose and 67 dropped from the previous close.

Gold was $4,355.35 per ounce, while Brent crude futures sold for $91.54 per barrel as of 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 47.9210, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 55.5350, and the British pound traded for 64.8905 Turkish liras.