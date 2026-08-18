TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland to spotlight Türkiye’s maritime technologies Four-day event to feature naval vessels, special forces demonstrations and defense industry activities

The second edition of TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will be held at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard Command in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Kocaeli this Thursday through Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm.

Focusing on maritime and underwater technologies, the four-day festival will showcase Türkiye’s expanding capabilities in the defense industry and naval technologies.

Specialized Turkish Naval Forces units, including the Underwater Offense Command (SAT), Underwater Defense Command (SAS) and naval aviation units, will stage demonstrations during the event.

Visitors will also be able to tour some of the Turkish Navy’s leading vessels, including the amphibious assault ship TCG Anadolu, the frigate TCG Istanbul, the presidential yacht TCG Savarona and the submarines TCG Murat Reis and TCG 18 Mart.

The program will include activities highlighting defense industry projects and Türkiye’s efforts to develop domestic naval platforms and systems.

The first TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland was held at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard Command from Aug. 28 to 31 last year, attracting 175,000 visitors.

TEKNOFEST, Türkiye’s flagship technology, aviation and aerospace festival, organizes events to promote innovation and encourage young people to pursue careers in science, engineering and advanced technologies.