⁠'Iran has not yet announced its final decision on the proposed memorandum of understanding,' source close to negotiations says

Iran's final decision on memorandum with US is 'under consideration': Media ⁠'Iran has not yet announced its final decision on the proposed memorandum of understanding,' source close to negotiations says

Iran's final decision on a possible memorandum of understanding with the US is "under consideration," a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

"Iran has not yet announced its final decision on the proposed memorandum of understanding,” the source told the Fars News Agency.

"The review of the political, legal, and technical dimensions of the proposals is still ongoing," he added.

According to Fars, the various aspects of the proposed deal is being discussed at both expert and decision-making levels.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Saturday that a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed on Sunday.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has been mediating between the US and Iran, also said the deal could be finalized in the next 24 hours.

Iran, however, said the agreement will not be signed on Sunday, but may be inked in the coming days.

The Pakistan-mediated diplomatic process has focused on ending hostilities between Tehran and Washington, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic and reaching a consensus on Iran's nuclear program.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said a large portion of the proposed text has already been agreed upon, while accusing the US of slowing progress through shifting positions and contradictory statements.