30-year-old midfielder expected to sign 4-year contract with reigning La Liga champions, with transfer set to be finalized in coming days

Barcelona to sign Rodri from Manchester City for reported $88.5M 30-year-old midfielder expected to sign 4-year contract with reigning La Liga champions, with transfer set to be finalized in coming days

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to sign Spain captain Rodri in a deal worth around €76.5 million ($88.5 million), according to multiple media reports.

The 30-year-old midfielder is expected to sign a four-year contract with the reigning La Liga champions, with the transfer set to be finalized in the coming days.

Reports say City will receive an initial fee of $69 million, with more than $13 million in performance-related add-ons considered achievable.

Rodri entered the final year of his contract at Manchester City and had reportedly shown little willingness to extend his stay. Media reports added that the Spain international favored a move to Camp Nou.

The midfielder leaves City after seven highly successful seasons, having joined from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for what was then a club-record fee.

During his time at Etihad Stadium, Rodri made 298 appearances and won 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three EFL Cups and the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League.

Although injuries limited him during the 2024-25 campaign and parts of last season, he returned to top form at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, captaining Spain to the title and being named the tournament's Golden Ball winner.

His arrival would reunite him with several Spain teammates at Barcelona, including Joan García, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Pedri and Lamine Yamal, forming the core of the squad that lifted Spain's second World Cup this summer.