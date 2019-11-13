Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
World, Middle East

PA calls for immediate end to Israel aggression on Gaza

At least 22 people were killed since Israeli attacks started against coastal enclave early on Tuesday

Aness Suheil Barghoti   | 13.11.2019
PA calls for immediate end to Israel aggression on Gaza Palestinians clear debris after Israeli airstrikes hit their homes in Khan Yunis, Gaza as tension rises between Israel and Gaza after commander in the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Gaza-based resistance faction Islamic Jihad, Bahaa Abu Al-Atta was killed by Israeli airstrike, on November 13, 2019. ( Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency )

RAMALLAH, Palestine

The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday called for an immediate end to the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

“We call upon the international community and the United Nations, to put pressure on Israel to stop its continued aggression against our people, and to respect the international law and legitimacy,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina as saying in a statement.

Abu Rudeina called on the international community to help provide protection to the Palestinian people.

He warned against the escalation, stressing that the region is in a state of tension and instability, stressing that “this aggression is aimed at harming the interests of the Palestinian people.”

According to Abu Rudeina, [Palestinian] President Mahmoud Abbas is making "intensive" efforts to prevent the dangerous Israeli escalation and to avoid its repercussions.

The situation escalated in Gaza early Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, the commander of resistance group Islamic Jihad, as well as his wife Asmaa Abu al-Atta.

At least 22 people, including Abu Al-Atta and his wife, were killed since the attacks were launched against the coastal enclave, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

It added that around 50 people were also injured as a result of the continued attacks.

Israeli official ambulance service, known as the Red Star of David, said 15 Israelis were injured due to the rockets launched from Gaza towards the Israeli southern areas since Tuesday.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
'Deutsch!' New German initiative seems intent on racializing imams
ANALYSIS – Challenges of Syrian Constitutional Committee
Brexit pledges shape UK election campaigns
ANALYSIS - Western media still ignoring PKK attacks
ANALYSIS - No solution in sight for Iraq unrest

Related news

Turkey 'strongly' condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

Turkey 'strongly' condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

PA calls for immediate end to Israel aggression on Gaza

Netanyahu vows to continue attacks against Gaza

Israeli raids killed 24 in Gaza since Tuesday

Israeli raids killed 24 in Gaza since Tuesday
Israel carried out 30 attacks in Gaza Strip, says army

Israel carried out 30 attacks in Gaza Strip, says army
EU court: Israeli settlement foodstuffs must be labeled

EU court: Israeli settlement foodstuffs must be labeled