Chancellor warns Iran against further escalation, says Tehran ‘must enter serious negotiations’ with US to end war

Germany’s Merz condemns drone attack near UAE nuclear power plant Chancellor warns Iran against further escalation, says Tehran ‘must enter serious negotiations’ with US to end war

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday condemned a drone attack that sparked a fire near the UAE’s nuclear power plant and urged Iran to de-escalate and return to negotiations.

“We strongly condemn the renewed Iranian airstrikes against the United Arab Emirates and other partners,” Merz said in a statement through US social media company X. “Attacks on nuclear facilities pose a threat to the safety of people throughout the entire region.”

The chancellor urged Iran to avoid steps that could trigger a dangerous escalation and renewed his call for a diplomatic solution. “Iran must enter into serious negotiations with the United States, stop threatening its neighbors, and open the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions,” he said.

Merz’s comments came after UAE authorities said air defense systems intercepted two drones and tracked a third that struck an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. Emirati officials said there were no injuries, no impact on radiological safety levels, and no risk to the public or the environment.