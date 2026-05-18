US special envoy to meet with Greenland’s premier Meeting agenda yet to be disclosed

US special envoy to Greenland Jeff Landry is set to meet with the country's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Monday, according to the public broadcaster KNR.

Nielsen reportedly confirmed the planned meeting to the Danish broadcaster TV 2, but did not provide details on the agenda or timing.

Landry, also the governor of the US state of Louisiana, arrived in Greenland's capital Nuuk on Sunday, after he was appointed to his position in December last year.

At the time, he had written through US social media company X that it was an honor to serve US President Donald Trump “to make Greenland a part of the U.S.”

He later clarified to Fox News that the US was not seeking to take over any territory.

US Ambassador to Denmark Ken Howery is also expected to visit Greenland next week.

During the visit, a new US consulate office in Nuuk is set to be inaugurated, while Landry is expected to take part in business promotion events on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Landry also told the Danish broadcaster DR that he spoke with Trump before traveling to Greenland.

He said that the US president told him to make as many friends as possible during his visit.

No official statement has been issued yet regarding the visit.

Trump has previously raised the idea of US control over Greenland, citing national security concerns related to Russia and China. At one point, he warned of possible sanctions against European countries opposing the proposal.