Ministry says 40 people also injured, bringing tally to 172,704

Israeli attacks kill 6 Gazans in last 24 hours, death toll nears 72,800, Health Ministry says Ministry says 40 people also injured, bringing tally to 172,704

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Monday six Palestinians were killed and 40 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours amid continued violations of a ceasefire in place since last October.

In a statement, the ministry said the new fatalities brought the overall death toll since October 2023 to 72,769 and 172,704 injuries.

The ministry did not provide details about the circumstances of the new fatalities.

Medical sources earlier told Anadolu that the casualties occurred in Israeli strikes targeting Gaza City, the central city of Deir al-Balah, and Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Monday.

The Israeli army has continued its attacks in Gaza despite the ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10, 2025.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 877 Palestinians have been killed and 2,602 others injured since the ceasefire.

The agreement was reached after two years of Israel’s genocidal war, which has caused widespread destruction that affected 90% of civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul