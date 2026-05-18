Walkouts by tube drivers to hit several key London Underground lines after unions split over plans for voluntary compressed working week

London underground strikes to disrupt tube services in row over 4-day week Walkouts by tube drivers to hit several key London Underground lines after unions split over plans for voluntary compressed working week

London Underground drivers are set to stage fresh strikes this week in a dispute over plans to introduce a voluntary four-day working week with compressed hours.

The industrial action, organized by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), will begin on Tuesday, with a second 24-hour walkout starting at midday on Thursday and causing disruption into Friday.

Transport for London (TfL) said no service was expected on the Circle and Piccadilly lines, while parts of the Metropolitan and Central lines would also be suspended.

The dispute centers on proposals allowing drivers to work longer shifts over four days instead of five. While members of the train drivers’ union Aslef accepted the deal, RMT members voted against it.

TfL described the strikes as “disappointing” and said drivers “can remain on a five-day working pattern.”

The RMT accused London Underground of failing to negotiate properly over the changes.

Aslef defended the agreement, saying it would give participating drivers an extra 35 days off each year “in return for some fairly minor changes to working conditions.”

In a pointed criticism of the strikes, an Aslef spokesperson told the BBC: “It will be the first strike in the history of the trade union movement designed to stop people having a shorter working week and more time off.”

Many Tube drivers are expected to work as normal during the strikes, though major disruption is still anticipated across the network.