Foreign crew placed in isolation in Rotterdam as health teams disinfect vessel linked to 3 deaths

Hantavirus cruise ship returns to the Netherlands for quarantine, deep cleaning Foreign crew placed in isolation in Rotterdam as health teams disinfect vessel linked to 3 deaths

A cruise ship linked to an outbreak of the deadly Andean hantavirus has arrived in the Netherlands, where health authorities have started quarantine and cleaning operations.

According to local media reports, the ship, the Hondius, docked in the Port of Rotterdam, which has been designated as the Dutch quarantine port for infectious diseases on ships. International media gathered to watch the vessel arrive.

Dutch broadcaster NOS reported that 23 foreign crew members are being housed in temporary cabins in a fenced-off area of the port. They may remain in quarantine until June 18 if they cannot return to their home countries. The crew members are from the Philippines, Ukraine, Russia, and Poland.

Two Dutch crew members will quarantine at home. A Dutch doctor and nurse travelled with the ship during its final journey back to the Netherlands.

Passengers will be tested again after arrival, although no one currently on board is showing symptoms. The body of a German passenger who died last week also remains on the ship.

A specialist cleaning company will disinfect the vessel. The process is expected to take about a week. Workers will remove bedding, clean all surfaces by hand, and spray disinfectant throughout the ship.

The outbreak began in late April while the Hondius was carrying around 150 passengers and crew from almost 30 countries.

A Dutch couple and a German woman are the three passengers that died away due to the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, 11 cases had been reported by May 13, including eight confirmed infections.

The Andean hantavirus is mainly spread through contact with rodent droppings. Unlike coronavirus, it does not spread easily between people and usually requires prolonged close contact.