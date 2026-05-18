Pezeshkian says Iran cannot 'fight forever,' as country faces economic pressure, according to report

Iranian president defends talks with US amid oil export difficulties: Report Pezeshkian says Iran cannot 'fight forever,' as country faces economic pressure, according to report

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian defended negotiations with the US on Monday, saying Iran was facing serious economic pressure and could not remain in permanent confrontation.

“They blocked the route, and we are not exporting oil either,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting, according to remarks carried by Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency.

“We cannot easily export oil,” he added.

The president also responded to criticism from opponents of negotiations.

“They chant that we should not negotiate. If we do not negotiate, then what should we do? Fight forever?”

Pezeshkian also said Iran would continue talks “with dignity” while defending the rights of the Iranian people.

He also acknowledged broader economic difficulties, saying tax collection had become harder and many businesses were facing problems.

“We cannot say we have no problems,” he said, adding that parts of Iran’s gas, power, and industrial infrastructure had also been damaged during the conflict.