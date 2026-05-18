Ajith Sunghay, head of rights office in occupied Palestinian territory, says settler violence used for forcible displacement of Palestinians

UN says distinction between settler, state violence 'narrowing' in West Bank Ajith Sunghay, head of rights office in occupied Palestinian territory, says settler violence used for forcible displacement of Palestinians

The head of the UN human rights office in the occupied Palestinian territory warned on Monday that the distinction between settler and state violence in the occupied West Bank is “narrowing further and further,” criticizing a lack of accountability for attacks against Palestinians.

Speaking at a press briefing in Geneva, Ajith Sunghay said Israeli soldiers have increasingly been involved in settler attacks.

“We have actually seen IDF joining settlers and attacking Palestinian communities. It's (IDF) not just standing by,” Sunghay said, underlining challenges in differentiating between settlers and IDF, “because many of the soldiers are settlers themselves.”

“The distinction between settler violence and state violence, I think it’s narrowing further and further,” he said in response to Anadolu's question.

Sunghay also criticized what he described as the absence of accountability for settler violence.

“There hasn’t been any accountability. We do not see arrest, prosecution, or punishment,” he said. "They have protection. They are able to grab land, and there's no consequence to it. So, with all those explanations, state action and settler action are merging."

Asked by Anadolu what could be done to pressure Israel into changing conditions on the ground, Sunghay said member states should reassess their bilateral relations with Israel.

“We do expect what the high commissioner has called numerous times for member states … to put pressure on Israel, also look at their own bilateral relations in Israel to see how they can use that to change the conditions on the ground,” he said.

Calling settler violence “a tool for forcible displacement of Palestinians and for the expansion of settlements and settlers,” Sunghay referred to the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion calling on Israel to end the occupation and remove settlements and settlers.

“Accountability is extremely important,” he said, stressing that broader issues also need to be addressed.