- Union representatives say new biometric checks increase processing complexity and slow throughput

Political tensions rise over long border queues at Brussels Airport - Union representatives say new biometric checks increase processing complexity and slow throughput

Long-standing queues at border control at Brussels Airport have escalated into a political dispute between federal and regional authorities, as stakeholders blame staffing shortages, infrastructure limits, and operational planning for ongoing delays.

Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin said the bottlenecks are not solely due to a lack of border police officers, arguing that the airport’s infrastructure also needs expansion, broadcaster VRT reported on Monday.

"Saying that the long queues are solely due to the staff shortage is incorrect. ... There are only 6 booths, with room for a maximum of 12 officers," he said, adding that each officer processes around 50 passengers per hour.

Brussels Airport, partly under Flemish government influence as its largest shareholder, has been urged to expand capacity.

The issue is set to be discussed at the upcoming Consultative Committee meeting.

Airport director Arnaud Feist warned earlier that the situation poses both safety and reputational risks.

The debate has intensified between federal and Flemish officials, with Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele stressing the airport's importance as an economic hub, while Quintin rejected claims that staffing alone is responsible for the congestion.

Union representatives argue the problem is multifaceted, pointing to inefficient deployment of border officers and insufficient infrastructure.

They also highlighted that new biometric checks, including fingerprint and facial recognition systems, have increased processing complexity and slowed throughput.

The EU's new Entry/Exit System requires travelers from outside the bloc to register personal data and biometric details at border checks, often leading to long lines and flight delays.