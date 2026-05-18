'I'm very focused on what I consider to be my responsibility, my duty, and that is to the country,' says Keir Starmer

UK premier says he plans to fight next general election 'I'm very focused on what I consider to be my responsibility, my duty, and that is to the country,' says Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that he intends to fight the next general election and rejected speculation that his time in office is nearing an end.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to northwest London, Starmer said he remained focused on his responsibilities as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party.

“No, we've got a lot of work to do,” he said when asked whether his time as prime minister was effectively over.

“I'm very focused on what I consider to be my responsibility, my duty, and that is to the country,” he added.

He said the first task after the election defeat was “turning things around” and ensuring his focus remained “in the right place.”

Starmer also said he intends to seek another term in office.

“I do want to fight the next election,” he said when asked whether he still plans to pursue a second five-year term as prime minister.

“I don't know how many times, that I'm not going to walk away,” he reiterated.

The British premier also ruled out setting a timetable for his departure from Downing Street if Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham wins the upcoming Makerfield by-election next month.

Last week, Labour Party’s National Executive Committee voted to allow Burnham to stand as the party’s candidate in the expected by-election.

The move came after Labour lawmaker Josh Simons announced Thursday that he would resign to trigger the by-election and pave the way for Burnham’s possible return to parliament.

Burnham must first secure selection as the local Labour candidate and then win the seat before being eligible to challenge for the party leadership.

If elected to parliament, Burnham would need the backing of 81 Labour lawmakers -- 20 percent of Labour’s 403 lawmakers in parliament -- to trigger a leadership contest.

As sitting prime minister and Labour leader, Starmer would automatically appear on the ballot should he decide to contest any future leadership election. He would also remain prime minister during the process.

