Union says Transport for London shifts position over 4-day workweek dispute but warns ‘the dispute is not over’ as fresh strike dates are announced for June

London Tube strikes suspended after last-minute breakthrough in talks Union says Transport for London shifts position over 4-day workweek dispute but warns ‘the dispute is not over’ as fresh strike dates are announced for June

Planned tube drivers’ strikes due to begin Tuesday were suspended after last-minute talks between the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) and Transport for London (TfL), easing the threat of major disruption across the British capital.

Drivers had been scheduled to walk out for 24 hours on Tuesday and Thursday in a dispute over the proposed voluntary introduction of a four-day working week with compressed hours.

Announcing the suspension Monday, the RMT said “at the 11th hour the employer has shifted its position allowing us to further explore our members concerns around the imposition of new rosters, fatigue and safety issues.”

TfL welcomed the decision, describing the suspension as “good news for London.”

Industrial action planned for June 16 and 18 has now been canceled. However, the union confirmed fresh strikes have been scheduled for June 2 and 4 as negotiations continue.

The dispute centers on TfL’s proposal to introduce a voluntary compressed four-day working week.

The RMT has argued that the proposal raises concerns over worker fatigue and passenger safety.

Despite progress in talks, the union warned that the dispute remained unresolved.

“The dispute is not over and more strike action will follow if we fail to make sufficient progress,” the RMT said.