'Targeting of humanitarian vessels, civilians, including British nationals, is grave violation of international law, unacceptable act of aggression and piracy,' says statement

UK gov't urged to intervene 'immediately' following 'unlawful interception' of Gaza-bound flotilla 'Targeting of humanitarian vessels, civilians, including British nationals, is grave violation of international law, unacceptable act of aggression and piracy,' says statement

A group of British parliamentarians on Monday condemned "in the strongest possible terms" Israel's illegal interception and boarding of the Gaza-bound aid flotilla, urging the government to intervene "immediately."

In a joint statement, 11 lawmakers and a House of Lords member noted that the Global Sumud Flotilla is a peaceful civilian mission carrying life-saving aid to a besieged population in Gaza facing starvation and devastation.

"The targeting of humanitarian vessels and civilians, including British nationals, is a grave violation of international law and an unacceptable act of aggression and piracy," it said.

They added: "The UK Government must intervene immediately to protect those onboard, secure their safe passage, and demand an end to all unlawful interference with humanitarian aid destined for Gaza."

The statement was signed by House of Commons members Adnan Hussain, Iqbal Mohamed, Jeremy Corbyn, Shockat Adam, Richard Burgon, Ayoub Khan, John McDonnell, Imran Hussain, Graham Leadbitter, Simon Opher, Kim Johnson, and Lord John Hendy, a member of the House of Lords.

On Monday morning, the Israeli navy began seizing boats belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea and arresting activists.

The Israeli website Walla reported that about 100 activists had been detained so far from the flotilla, around 100 miles off the Israeli coast.

The flotilla, made up of 54 boats, sailed Thursday from the Turkish Mediterranean city of Marmaris in a renewed attempt to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, which has been in place since the summer of 2007.