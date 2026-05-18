US accepts temporary waiver of Iran oil sanctions during negotiations: Iranian media Tasnim news agency says Tehran submits revised 14-point response through Pakistani mediation channel

The US has agreed in its latest proposal to temporarily waive sanctions on Iran’s oil sector during the negotiation period, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.

According to the source, Washington’s latest text differs from previous proposals by accepting the temporary suspension of oil-related sanctions while talks continue.

The source said Iran continues to insist that the full lifting of all sanctions must be part of any final US commitments, while the American side has proposed temporary waivers by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) until a final understanding is reached.

Tasnim also reported that Iran submitted a revised 14-point text to the US side through Pakistani mediators.

According to the source, the US had recently sent a response to an earlier 14-point Iranian proposal, after which Tehran revised its own text and resubmitted it through the same mediation channel.

The Pakistani intermediary then delivered the updated Iranian proposal to the American side, the report said.

The source added that Iran’s latest text focuses on negotiations aimed at ending the war and on what Tehran describes as confidence-building measures by the US side.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said early Monday that talks with the United States were still ongoing through Pakistani mediation.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.