Tehran says new authority will provide operational updates and developments related to strategic waterway

Iran announces new body to manage Strait of Hormuz Tehran says new authority will provide operational updates and developments related to strategic waterway

Iran announced Monday the establishment of a new body tasked with managing the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions with the United States over the strategic waterway.

The new authority will provide “immediate updates regarding Strait of Hormuz operations and the latest developments,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said on the US social media company X.

No additional details were released regarding the structure, powers, or responsibilities of the new body.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s key energy chokepoints, linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and international markets. Disruptions in the area have fueled concerns over global oil, fuel, and gas supplies since the start of the Iran war.

On Saturday, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that his country has drawn up a mechanism to regulate maritime traffic through a designated route in Hormuz and will charge fees “for the specialized services” provided under the system.

“In this process, only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit from it,” he wrote on X.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strait.