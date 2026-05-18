Trump says Iran eager to sign deal despite ‘screaming all the time’ during talks US president likens Tehran to ‘stubborn business rival,’ says Iranian side sends documents unrelated to agreed terms

US President Donald Trump said Iran is “screaming all the time” during talks with Washington, adding that Tehran is eager to sign a deal.

In an interview with the New York-based Fortune magazine published on Monday, Trump commented on the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran.

“They scream all the time,” he said of Iran. “I can tell you one thing—they’re dying to sign (a deal). But they make a deal, and then they send you a paper that has no relationship to the deal you made. I say, ‘Are you people crazy?’ ”

According to the interview, Trump also framed Iran’s leadership as though they’re more like a “stubborn business rival.”

Tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.​​​​​​​