Oman pardons 332 prisoners, including foreigners
MUSCAT
Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman on Sunday issued a royal pardon for 332 prisoners, including 142 foreigners, according to the official news agency.
The pardon coincides with the Gulf state's celebration of its National Day.
No details were given about the nationality of the pardoned foreigners.
Oman celebrates its National Day on Nov. 18 every year to mark its independence from Portugal. It also celebrates the official birthday of Sultan Qaboos, who ascended the throne in 1970.