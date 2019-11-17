Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
Oman pardons 332 prisoners, including foreigners

Oman celebrates its National Day on Nov. 18 every year

Mohamed Sabry Emam Muhammed   | 17.11.2019
MUSCAT

Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman on Sunday issued a royal pardon for 332 prisoners, including 142 foreigners, according to the official news agency.

The pardon coincides with the Gulf state's celebration of its National Day.

No details were given about the nationality of the pardoned foreigners.

Oman celebrates its National Day on Nov. 18 every year to mark its independence from Portugal. It also celebrates the official birthday of Sultan Qaboos, who ascended the throne in 1970.

