After terrorism gone, agriculture reviving in N. Syria
After removal of terrorist YPG/PKK threat, life is returning to normal in Ras al-Ayn, Syria says Turkey's Defense Ministry
ANKARA
Since it was liberated from YPG/PKK terrorists, livestock and agriculture are coming alive again in Ras al-Ayn, northern Syria.
Turkey's National Defense Ministry on Sunday said that since Ras al-Ayn was saved from terrorist YPG/PKK oppression, life is returning to normal in the region.
Life is returning to normal in Ras al-Ayn which has been relieved from the encroachment of PKK/YPG terrorists. After the removal of the terror threat, the locals have returned to raising livestock and agriculture which is their primary source of livelihood. pic.twitter.com/vfIyywNsx4— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 17, 2019
"After the removal of the terror threat, the locals have returned to raising livestock and agriculture, which is their primary source of livelihood," said the ministry on Twitter, with a video of livestock and agriculture activities by locals.
Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.
Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.
On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.