Tehran 'will not have nuclear weapons,' Israeli premier vows amid ongoing framework deal between Iran, US

Netanyahu says Israel will attack Iran again 'if needed' Tehran 'will not have nuclear weapons,' Israeli premier vows amid ongoing framework deal between Iran, US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that Israel will strike Iran again "if needed," vowing that Tehran "will not have nuclear weapons.”

“In Iran, we saved ourselves from atomic bombs," Netanyahu claimed in an interview with Israel's Channel 14.

His remarks came as a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran, brokered under Pakistani mediation, entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

It provides a framework for ending the conflict and addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities, sanctions relief, the nuclear issue, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional security arrangements.

Israel has repeatedly expressed opposition to any agreement with Tehran and has warned of launching renewed strikes on Iran.