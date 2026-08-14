People with temporary residence permits to wait 2 years before applying for family immigration among government proposals

Swedish parliament backs tighter family immigration rules People with temporary residence permits to wait 2 years before applying for family immigration among government proposals

Sweden’s parliament (Riksdag) has approved new rules tightening family immigration, lowering the criminal age and creating a new route to residence for some young adults.

The Riksdag voted 176-171 in favour of a government proposal requiring people with temporary residence permits to wait at least two years before they can be granted a permit for family immigration.

A second proposal, also approved by 176-171, requires authorities to check whether maintenance requirements are still met whenever a temporary residence permit is extended.

This new rule means that if a family member's visa is tied to a primary sponsor, they could lose their right to stay if that sponsor no longer meets the requirements.

The legislation also includes the government’s response to the issue known as “teenage expulsions.”

Under the new rules, people under 21 who previously received a residence permit because of a connection to Sweden as children but have since turned 18 should be eligible for a new residence permit.

Opposition parties had agreed on joint reservations against two of the bill’s key proposals.

The new rules are due to come into force on Oct. 1, 2026.

The changes form part of a wider package of measures approved by the Swedish parliament, including lowering the criminal age from 15 to 14.