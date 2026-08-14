British Transport Police confirms rear carriages of train derailed 'in an upright position' at Wickford railway station, adds no injuries reported so far

Another train derails in UK day after East Sussex incident injured 20 British Transport Police confirms rear carriages of train derailed 'in an upright position' at Wickford railway station, adds no injuries reported so far

A train has derailed just south of Wickford Station in Essex on Friday, less than 24 hours after two people were seriously injured among 20 wounded in a similar incident in East Sussex.

British Transport Police confirmed that the rear carriages of the train derailed "in an upright position," adding that there were "no reported injuries."

There was a "problem currently under investigation between Wickford and Southend Victoria, resulting in all lines being closed between these stations," National Rail said in a post on its website.

The statement said major disruption was "expected to continue until further notice."

An investigation is underway to establish the root cause of Thursday's derailment, which saw three carriages leave the tracks between Lewes and Haywards Heath.

The incident left two people seriously injured, while another 18 were taken to hospital.

Speaking to Times Radio earlier Friday, Lewes lawmaker James MacCleary said that concerns were raised about deteriorating track conditions just a week before a train derailed in southeastern England on Thursday.