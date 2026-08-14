Aircraft flying at low altitude was not detected by military radars, authorities say

Drone crashes, sparks forest fire near Romania’s border with Ukraine Aircraft flying at low altitude was not detected by military radars, authorities say

A drone crashed in a forest and caused a fire Friday in Romania’s southeastern Tulcea County, about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the Ukrainian border, according to authorities.

The drone was not detected by Romanian Defense Ministry radars because it was flying at a low altitude, local broadcaster Antena 3 CNN reported.

Initial information indicated that the unmanned aircraft exploded upon crashing in a wooded area near Luncavita, sparking a fire. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the area, while the Defense Ministry deployed an IAR 330 Puma SOCAT helicopter to locate the wreckage.

Authorities later said search teams had not yet found the exact crash site. The location initially provided in an emergency call proved inaccurate, and no burned area was discovered there.

“So far, we have not reported any victims or other material damage,” said Dan Tanase, spokesperson for the Tulcea Emergency Situations Inspectorate.

Witness accounts suggested that the drone may have fallen in a hilly, wooded part of the Macin Mountains.

Luncavita Mayor Aurel Iorga said the drone had passed over the village of Rachelu before heading toward the forest.

“You could practically see what was written on it. It was really one of the most dangerous moments,” Iorga said, adding that residents were frightened because the aircraft flew at a very low altitude.

Authorities issued RO-Alert warnings in Tulcea and neighboring Galati counties, advising residents to take shelter because of the possibility of objects falling from the air.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said the Romanian military must be equipped with anti-drone systems “as quickly as possible.”

“We have a reality that we cannot deny, namely that the war has effects including at our borders,” he said.