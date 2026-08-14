Emergency Lawyers says dozens injured and civilians displaced after attack on Umm Arda area

Sudanese rights group says RSF attack killed over 14 civilians in North Kordofan Emergency Lawyers says dozens injured and civilians displaced after attack on Umm Arda area

More than 14 civilians were killed and dozens of others injured in an attack by Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Umm Arda area in North Kordofan state on Friday, a Sudanese rights group said.

The independent Emergency Lawyers group said in a statement that RSF fighters attacked Umm Arda, southwest of El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, killing more than 14 civilians and wounding dozens, according to preliminary information.

The group said the attack triggered a wave of civilian displacement from the area amid growing fear and worsening humanitarian conditions.

It warned that the continued fighting in North Kordofan was deepening the humanitarian crisis in areas already suffering from siege conditions and severe shortages of basic services.

The rights group condemned the attack and called on the RSF and all parties to the conflict to immediately halt attacks on civilians, take all necessary measures to protect them, and allow the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to those affected.

Earlier Friday, Sudanese military sources told Anadolu that the army had repelled an RSF attack on the Jabal Heshaba and Umm Arda areas.

Videos circulated by Sudanese army personnel and allied Joint Forces showed troops inside Jabal Heshaba and Umm Arda, claiming they had regained full control of both areas after repelling the assault.

The RSF, however, claimed in a statement that it had captured Umm Arda after defeating Sudanese army forces. Anadolu could not independently verify the claims of either side.

The latest fighting comes amid intensified clashes across the Darfur and Kordofan regions, a day after the Sudanese army said it had repelled an RSF attack on Jabra al-Sheikh in North Kordofan, inflicting heavy losses on the paramilitary group.

The army and the RSF have been fighting in Sudan’s three Kordofan states since October 2025.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million others, according to UN and international estimates.