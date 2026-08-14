Irregular border crossings into EU fall 37% in 1st 7 months of 2026

Irregular border crossings into the EU fell 37% in the first seven months of 2026 compared with the same period last year, with approximately 61,000 detections recorded at the bloc’s external borders, according to preliminary data released Friday by Frontex.



The figures do not include “the exceptional events at the external borders in Ceuta/Spain at the end of July,” the EU border agency said.



Between July 29 and 31, tens of thousands of Moroccans gathered near the border fence with Ceuta in what authorities described as the largest mass irregular migration attempt toward the enclave. Most later returned to Morocco.



Most major migratory routes recorded fewer crossings than in 2025, with the Eastern Mediterranean and Central Mediterranean routes accounting for around 60% of all detections.



The Eastern Mediterranean remained the busiest route, with 20,232 detections, down 28% year-on-year. The Central Mediterranean recorded 16,454 detections, a 55% decline, with Libya remaining the main country of departure.



The Western Mediterranean recorded around 11,500 detections and was the only major route to register an increase.



The Western African route saw the steepest decline, with detections falling 60% to 4,682, while the Western Balkans recorded 4,910 detections, down 26%. The Eastern Land Border registered 3,209 detections, a 44% decrease.



Frontex attributed the overall decline partly to continued cooperation with partner countries and preventive measures in key countries of departure that reduced crossings toward Europe.



Separately, attempted and successful Channel crossings toward the UK fell 46%, with 22,469 detections. These are counted as exits from the EU and are not included in the EU entry total.



Frontex said around 3,800 officers remain deployed at the EU’s external borders to support national authorities, including in implementing new rules under the Pact on Migration and Asylum.